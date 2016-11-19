Sarawak’s Elvis brimming with confidence at Han Chiang

PENANG: Sukma double gold medallist Elvis Bong Qian Zheng is hoping to do well in the 6th Milo-Kementerian Pelajaran Malaysia-Wushu Federation of Malaysia (Milo-KPM-WFM) Wushu Championship at Han Chiang High School Indoor Stadium in Penang today and tomorrow.

He will be competing in Boys’ A changquan, jianshu and qiangshu where most of his opponents are from the national squad and Sukma squads of other states.

“I have not set a personal medal target because I don’t want to give myself any pressure when competing in this championship,” he said after a practice session at the indoor stadium here yesterday.

“I shall try my best to win medals for Sarawak and hope not to commit errors during competition,” a confident Elvis saidce.

He had competed in the KPM Wushu Championship in 2010 in Negeri Sembilan, in 2011 in Kuala Lumpur and 2012 in Ipoh, Perak where he won three gold medals from changquan, jianshu and qiangshu in the three editions.

In Sukma XVIII hosted by Sarawak in July this year, Elvis struck gold in men’s jianshu and men’s qiangshu apart from a bronze medal in the men’s changquan.

Sarawak are fielding a 21-member team comprising nine girls and 12 boys, led by team manager Tiong Yong Hee and coached by Ling Ung Hee and Lau Hui Wei.