Sate Lumek to be Sebuyau’s signature product

SEBUYAU: The ‘Sate Lumek’ will become a signature product for the district along with ‘Terubok’ (a local species of shad fish).

Made from ‘Harpadon nehereus’ – better known locally as ‘Ikan Lumek’ – the product is a collaboration between the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries Datuk Julaihi Narawi said Sate Lumek was produced after nine months of research and development by Mardi.

“It is always the intention of the government to develop the food industry, so with the Sebuyau Sate Lumek, there will be a market for the new product that will bring economic benefits to the fishermen in the coastal areas in line with the government’s ‘Go Rural’ policy to transform rural areas,” he said in launching the product on Thursday.

He said Sebuyau Sate Lumek was the second product launched by the ministry and Mardi after Sibu’s ‘Pulut Panggang’ earlier this month. Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, explained that both were value-added products with a longer shelf-life, which would further enhance the local food industry.

He said Sate Lumek, which had a shelf life of eighth months, had the potential for commercialisation as the fish could be found in abundance here, in Meludam, Kabong, Belawai and Samarahan – particularly from March to September.

He urged locals and fishermen to fully tap the potential of the new product and ensure continuous supply of the raw materials. Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion), said the government would assist rural folk with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), adding that industrial estates had been built in smaller towns such as Lundu, Betong, Sri Aman, Sebuyau, Marudi, Kapit, Bau and Sibu for this purpose.

He said a 50-acre site had been identified here slated for a RM50-million industrial estate, with 13 acres to be developed under Phase 1 at a cost of RM11 million.

At the event, Julaihi also presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants to 35 organisations and associations totalling RM324,000.