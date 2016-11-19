Sibu’s biggest mural so far nearing completion at the Central Market

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) is set to create a record of sorts with its two-storey mural at Sibu Central Market, the 10th mural at this biggest hawkers market in the country.

Eight final year Architecture students and two senior lecturers have been working on the project since Nov 16.

Andy Wong Chih Siong, one of the lecturers from UCTS’ School of Built Environment, said they had been using scaffolding extensively in the project. The other lecturer in the group is Wong Lin Sze.

“We are racing against time and we hope to complete the project either by tonight (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday) subject to the weather condition.

“We usually work from morning till 6.30pm or 7pm but tonight we will go beyond that as we hope to finish the project.

“I believe this is the biggest mural in Sibu thus far,” Andy said when asked yesterday on the challenges they faced when working on the mural.

This is the second mural created by UCTS here. The first one was at Super Shan Supermarket in Channel Road here.

Andy said the theme was one that featured Sibu to the visitors.

The mural comprises the town’s landmarks, local animals, birds and fish, plants, activities and lifestyle.

“It is a kind of information billboard for visitors from all walks of life.”

He added that they were trying to capture variables in the local context in line with Visit Sibu Year 2017, and promote the different lifestyles here.

He said they got the ball rolling after several discussions and meetings with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), which provided a space at the Central Market to do the mural.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council’s liaison officer for street art, Teng Ming Min, said the project was a collaboration between street art committee and UCTS.

She said the 10th mural (at central market) would complete phase 1 of the street art project.