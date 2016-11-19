State to develop specialised ventures in O&G industry

KUCHING: The state is set to embark on specialised global venture to enhance the development of downstream and upstream activities of the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry in Sarawak

Minister for Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan stressed that the state is open to work closely with companies like BCS Contract and Supply Services Sdn Bhd (BCS) and SFS Aviation Co Ltd (SFS) in ensuring that these strategic ventures are on the right path to become a long-term win-win synergy with the state.

The intention is also in line with Sarawak Oil and Gas Committee (SOGC) and Sarawak Oil and Gas Development Unit (SOGDU) initiatives, he pointed out.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Resource Planning and Environment was speaking after a courtesy call on him by BCS and SFS at his office in Petra Jaya here Thursday.

“The state will continue to keep the best interest of local Sarawak companies in mind through unwavering support when it comes to preference to undertake any oil and gas related contract works,” he assured.

BCS, the only local Sarawakian company involved in Aviation Jet A1 Fuel supply while its strategic partner SFS is a leading company in South East Asia region involved in highly specialised O&G offshore helicopter services.

BCS-SFS delegation led by its’ Executive Chairman Mohamad Farouk Mohammad Tufail, Chief Executive Officer Robert Song and the Chief Operations Officer Hazizulkarnaen Hassan and the rest of the Management team briefed the minister on the details of these strategic global ventures.

“We are answering the crucial call by our Chief Minister for more involvement of local companies in the Oil and Gas – for both – downstream and upstream activities” Farouk said.

“This is the most crucial approach to break into these niche segments which currently are monopolised by non-local and we expect the business to expand soon by aggressively increasing our market share,” Song said.

In addition to that, this venture is expected to bring huge and holistic benefits to the state aligned to the sustainable development of all the stakeholders.

“Knowledge and highly skilled workforce shall be the new currencies to our state. We are committed to put Sarawak flag onto the global map, by turning our homeland as a Global Talent Hub in the future. We are working relentlessly towards a Global entity” added Hazizulkarnaen, when contacted.

Also present in the meeting were permanent secretary of the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datu Liaw Soon Eng, director for Oil and Gas Division of SOGDU Siti Nazrah Ahmad Zaiden, BCS chief financial officer Adam Liew, SFS operations director Capt Wanchai Kunawaradisai and SFS business development manager Shelene Chong.