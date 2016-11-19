Student dies after crashing bike into tree

KUCHING: A Unimas student perished while on his way back to his dormitory early yesterday morning after his motorcycle crashed in the compound of the university.

The deceased has been identified by police as 19-year-old Mohd Norfarhan Dawa whose MyKad listed an address at Jalan Tebu, off Jalan Teku in Sibu.

The accident took place at Jalan Jati around 6.50am when the victim was believed to be heading back to his dormitory from Kolej Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

State Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department deputy head DSP Alexson Naga said initial investigation at the scene pointed to the student losing control of his motorcycle at a bend of the road before crashing into a tree.

“The victim died on-the-spot from the impact of the crash. His body was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for a postmortem,” said Alexson, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

It was later learned that Mohd Norfarhan’s father is a policeman attached to the General Operations Force (GOF) in Sibu while his mother, a teacher also serving in Sibu.

In a separate case, a motorist needed to be extricated from his car following a two-vehicle collision near Kampung Meranek in Kota Samarahan yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said personnel from Kota Samarahan Fire Station were despatched to the scene following a call at 7.09am.

“Firemen arrived to find that a Daihatsu Charade and a Toyota Avanza had collided, leaving the driver of the Charade pinned to his seat.

“The 46-year-old who survived the crash was sent to Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan after he was extricated, which took about 25 minutes,” said the spokesperson.

The Avanza’s driver sustained light injuries and was able to exit his vehicle without assistance.