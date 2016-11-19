Ting: SUPP places strong emphasis on youth leadership

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) places strong emphasis on preparing the youths to take over, said party secretary-general Dato Sebastian Ting yesterday.

“The youths will eventually take over the party’s leadership. The youths are groomed and prepared to take over the leadership. The more senior ones will retire. Everyone goes through the process.

“We want our youth wing and also the women wing to take active roles in helping the central party in organising events, and we have always been asking them to do so. This is the party’s direction,” he said when officiating at the Youth Annual Delegates Conference at the party headquarters here.

Ting urged all those who were elected as people’s representatives, appointed political secretaries and other positions, to give their best in serving the people.

“In the past election, party members have worked very hard and more importantly the public gave the party a chance for new leadership.

“We must seize the opportunity given to us and make sure we work hard. We need to go down to the ground and be with the people.

“The proposal to enhance the party’s education bureau by being with students is a good idea. It is not to influence them but to let them know about the political scenario in Sarawak and what is going on,” he said.

Ting also noted that the strong mandate given by the people to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem in the last state election was important because now the federal government is listening.

“That is the most important thing that came up from the election. Previously we were not heard by the federal government. Now we can sit down and discuss on getting back what is rightfully Sarawak’s.”

Earlier, Youth Central chairman Tan Kai said among the first step towards party revival was to stay united and work on several tasks together.

“In the current political scenario, Youth Central must focus on a few tasks including to enhance the education bureau by visiting local universities and interact with Sarawakian students. This is to ensure that SUPP remains relevant to young graduates.”

Also present were central party leaders including Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Assistant Minister for Rural Economy and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.