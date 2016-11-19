Two Sarawak horseback archers headed for Japan competition

KUCHING: Two horseback archers from Sarawak will represent Malaysia in the 5th Koma-Oh Cup (Koryo King’s Cup) Masahee horseback archery competition in Hidaka City, Japan, from Nov 26-27.

The two are Abang Sufian Abang Bohan, 41, and Muhd Bolharis Mafazi Hasborlah, 21. Both are from the Merpati Jepang Horseback Archery Club and have undergone training under the supervision of the World Horseback Archery Federation in Sokcho, South Korea.

Abang Sufian said he took up horseback archery five years ago and had so far acquired a domestic horseback archery coaching certificate in 2014 and an international coaching certificate in 2015.

“I have been going to Sokcho on ad-hoc basis. Sometimes I train there for one to two months and sometime two to three weeks. It’s going to be tough, but I will do my best,” he said after the national flag presentation by Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais.

South East Asia Horseback Archery Federation president Abang Ariffin Abang Bohan and former Merpati Jepang Horseback AC chairman said they did not set any target for Japan.

“We entered for the competition to be part of the world’s participants. We just want to show that we too have warriors in this traditional martial art,” he said.

Naroden hoped the two will make Sarawak and Malaysia proud. “Your achievement will surely attract more young people to take up this traditional sport,” he said.