Use music, arts to bring people together – Abang Johari

KUCHING: Organisers of the inaugural Kuching International Festival of Music and Arts have been encouraged urged to use the platform to engage locals in appreciating music and also bring the local music and arts culture to greater heights.

In making the call, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said many had expressed their appreciation to the local music and arts, particularly the local dances and ‘sape’ – the traditional musical instrument of the Orang Ulu.

“In recent weeks, we had various foreign delegates coming for the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA), and with about 1,000 delegates coming to Sarawak, many had expressed their interest in our culture.

“With this in mind, we need to realise the potential of what we have to offer and share it with the rest of the world,” said Abang Johari, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, at the opening of the Kuching International Festival of Music and Arts 2016 at China House Auditorium of the Old Courthouse here on Thursday night.

According to Abang Johari, music is a reflection of something intangible and it transcends boundaries. In realising this, the state government has revamped the council of arts and culture by giving positions to those who are passionate in and have a sense of direction to arts and culture.

Taking example from the annual Rainforest World Music Festival, Abang Johari said the festival had a small beginning, but next year would mark its 20th anniversary.

“This is why the organisers of this festival need to know their way to ensure that this will also become another similar success, on par with the RWMF,” he said.

Later, Abang Johari announced a grant of RM20,000 for the festival, which would run till this Dec 18.

The festival, run by IMH Music House, aims to establish a long-term vibrant arts and music scene here, promoting the appreciation for it to local communities by engaging them to be part of the experience.

The month-long festival is hosting many activities such as the ‘Wild Swan’ exhibition (Australia), a drum workshop by Tom Jackson, the ukulele workshop by Regie Bernaldez, choral workshop by Thomas and Nelson Kewi, hand-crafted guitar workshop by Adolpho Timuat, as well as junior and senior guitar competitions.

The ceremony was also attended by the festival organising committee chairperson Dr Geraldine Law Lee.