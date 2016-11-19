YTL Power sees earnings vacuum in Malaysia as PPAs set to expire

KUCHING: YTL Power Bhd (YTL Power) is set to see limited earnings from its Malaysian coutnerparts as its power purchase agreements (PPAs) is set to expire soon.

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) note that the PPAs for the 808MW Paka power plant and 404MW Pasir Gudang power plant expired in September 2015.

“The impact may be offset by a new PPA for the Paka plant, for which YTL Power has secured a short-term capacity generation contract from March 2016 to December 2018 although the terms are still under negotiation.

“We have not included the potential earnings contribution from this contract, pending more details from the company,” it said in a report yesterday.

This comes as AllianceDBS Research said YTL Power is set to also face a challenging market in Singapore.

Power Seraya is facing increasing competition, it added, as Singapore’s rising electricity generation capacity will continue to pressure margins and sales volumes.

“The units of sold electricity have dropped from 13,825GWh in financial year 2010 (FY10) to 8,976GWh in FY16, presenting a 35 per cent drop over six years.

“Earnings from Power Seraya also dipped to a multi-year low of RM94 million in FY16, significantly lower than FY11 (RM880 million pretax profit). It is unlikely to improve in the near future.”

AllianceDBS Research brought up further concerns over Yes 4G.

“We remain concerned over persistent losses of RM283 million pretax loss in FY16 at the mobile broadband network division, which has been bleeding since its inception in 2010.

“It is unlikely to break even in the near term given intense competition among the major telcos and long gestation period.

“Its rate of adding new subscribers could continue to disappoint as well.

“Wessex Water the major earnings contributor. Wessex is the largest earnings driver for YTLP, accounting for 85 per cent of YTLP’s pretax profit. Earnings growth is likely to be slow and steady under a strict regulatory regime.”

Also, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) observed that YTL Power’s first quarter 2017 (1Q17) net profit of RM146.5 million, which is a new low since 4Q04, came below expectations.

The main variance between the firm’s estimates and the actual results is due to its assumption that the IPP Para Power Plant would be operational with profit before tax of RM64.4 million in FY17 but the dispute of

PPA Extension was not resolved, which caused the plant posting a loss before tax of RM26 million in 1Q17.

“Despite revenue rising eight per cent, 1Q17 core profit plunged 52 per cent to RM146.5 million from RM307.1 million due to higher associate income at RM344.8 million posted in 4Q16 due mainly to the increase in deferred tax credit on revaluation of PT Jawa Power Plant assets for tax purposes.

“However, operationally, 1Q17 was a better quarter with Power Seraya posting higher PBT of RM35 million from RM7.7 million on higher vesting contract value while the expensive peaking plant was not running; thus, reduced operating cost.

“Meanwhile, losses at YES narrowed 40 per cent to RM65.3 million as the new nationwide 4G LTE services in end-Jun boosted subscriber base by 100,000 in 1Q17.”