92,891 dengue cases reported nationwide so far this year

PETALING JAYA: A total of 92,891 dengue cases with 214 deaths was recorded nationwide from January to November this year, compared with 106,757 cases and 293 deaths for the same period last year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the situation has trended downward 13 per cent or 13,866 dengue cases.

“Selangor is a major contributor to dengue cases at 51.3 per cent or 47,257 cases of the overall number of cases,” he said.

Dr Hilmi said this at a media conference after launching the Selangor state-level Mega Integrated Gotong-Royong Programme against Aedes at Gugusan Tanjung, Kota Damansara, today.

He said Gugusan Tanjung, Section 6, Kota Damansara was chosen because it was a hotspot with 51 dengue cases recorded from January to November this year compared to three cases in the same period last year.

“The increase in dengue cases in this area must be curbed immediately, seein that the main problem is the disposal of garbage and clogged drains in the vicinity which are the cause of Aedes breeding,” he said.

An allocation of RM16.5 million has been made to the Selangor State Health Department to curb dengue fever cases and implement the ‘Jelajah Negeri Selangor; Inikan Rumah Kita’ programme across the state, said Dr Hilmi.

A total of 200 participants took part in the programme including various agencies such as the Ministry of Health and State Health Department. – Bernama