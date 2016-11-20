Ang urges giant corporations to set up welfare homes for aged

File photo of Ang presenting a bouquet of flowers to Her Royal Highness Princess Anne during her recent visit to the Sarawak Cheshire Home.

KUCHING: Giant corporations like Petronas and Shell and banks have been urged to finance the setting up of welfare homes for the aged in major towns of the country as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The call was made by president of Sarawak Cheshire Home Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon in his address at a reception for the Lions Club of Kuching Metro after the completion of the club’s Kitchen Renovation Project for the home yesterday morning.

Ang pointed out that populations of most countries in the world today are aging with low birth rates and life span considerably longer than a generation ago leading to marked increase in the number of senior citizens.

“It is not easy for some people to realise how difficult it is for people who have passed their prime in life and for the underprivileged to keep both body and soul together. I am referring to people who happen to belong to the group with relatively low income or no income at all.

While we may not want to create a society too dependent on welfare assistance provided by the state, I do feel that those who are more fortunate and more privileged in society can help to make life more bearable for some of these people for whom their very own existence itself has become a problem and indeed, an issue.”

He added that senior citizens in their early years have contributed to the prosperity and wealth of these giant corporations either directly or indirectly and to the country generally and it is only right that that those who are in need be given help in return.

“Ideally it would be best if these homes are not only financed but operated by the corporations themselves as they have both the means and resources at their disposal.

“In Sarawak, I suggest the oil giants should consider building and maintaining one such home in each major town or city.

“I think this suggestion is not unreasonable, bearing in mind the huge returns earned in their operations. The amount needed to finance such a project is minor for these large organisations and the benefits of favourable publicity immeasurable,” he said.

Ang also strongly advocated that some form of old age pension be given to senior citizens.

“I would further suggest that international service clubs and organisations like the Lions, Rotary International, Junior Chamber of Commerce and other NGOs such as the Masonic Lodge could each consider setting up a home for those who are unable to pay to live in a retirement or nursing home.

“It is a challenge which I hope these organisations will accept.”

Turning to the Lions Club of Kuching Metro Ang thanked the club for its splendid contribution to the Sarawak Cheshire Home through renovating the kitchen of the home.

“This Lions project was conceived many months ago and I was very happy to be able to discuss with Tuan Haji Paul Satem , the then president Mr Mark Lee ,who with his fellow Lions adopted the kitchen renovation as a project ,and this was eventually implemented and completed recently.

“On behalf of the Sarawak Cheshire Home I wish to thank all the Lions of Kuching Metro and their generous donors for their staunch support and generosity given to the kitchen project of this home.”

He added that the names of the donors are prominently engraved on the plaque installed by the Lions at the home.

“Indeed, the Lions’s motto ‘We Serve’ stands out like a beacon of hope in this increasingly competitive, rather troubled and highly unpredictable world.”

The range of programmes of the Lions which contributes to the public good certainly shows what can be done when people, in the words of their founder Melvin Jones “put their talents to work improving their communities”.

The Cheshire Home president also thanked his deputy Dr Lim Thian Siong who headed the organising committee and his team for the great job they had done in organising the reception and the recent visits of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne and the British High Commissioner and the naming of the Sick Bay recently .

“I know a lot of time and effort was spent in implementing them. Our thanks also go to Mr. Albert Kon , the Matron and staff.”