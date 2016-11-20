Bomba capable of building quality houses – Mutalib

Khalid (centre) presents a fire extinguisher to Johan while Mutalib (second left) and others look on.

SARIKEI: The Fire and Rescue Department, one of the agencies participating in the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) programme, has proven itself capable of building quality houses with very limited resources.

Sibu (Zone 4) fire chief, Abdul Mutalib Rashid, said that projects implemented by the department were always worth more than the given allocation.

He said this after handing over a house belonging to Johan Jalani in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Sibu, after it has been repaired by his personnel yesterday.

He said with a standard allocation of RM50,000 for building a new house, his personnel could build a house worth RM100,000.

“My assumption is based on the fact that 100 per cent of the allocation is spent on building materials while workmanship is totally provided by our men without being paid any allowances or wages.”

For Johan, the department was only allocated RM6,000 to repair his house. With the money, the workmen did not only replace the roof and ceiling but also replaced the internal wiring and built another room for his children.

The Sibu Zone fire station has been entrusted to rebuild a house of a hardcore poor family in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, which was destroyed in a recent fire.

It is also entrusted to repair four of 19 longhouses in the state.

Mutalib hoped that more of such projects would be allocated to the state and that Sibu Zone would be given a fair share.

The presentation of the house to Johan was officiated at by Sarikei District Officer Khalid Andong who represented Assistant Minister for Workforce Development and Training, Datu Len Talif Salleh, and was witnessed by Sarikei District fire chief Suna Kaha, local community leaders and several heads of departments.