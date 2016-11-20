Calling motion redundant ‘cowardly surrender’ – Soo

Lina Soo

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Idris Buang’s statement that tabling a motion on reclaiming the state’s rights during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting would be ‘redundant and superfluous’ has been called ‘a cowardly surrender’ by the Sarawak Reform Party.

In a press release yesterday, Sarawak Reform Party president Lina Soo said failure to table the motion would merely “accommodate Putrajaya’s domination”.

Soo claimed the state government was merely “camouflaging” its failure “to live up to its election promise to restore Sarawak’s rights”.

She also accused PBB of just stringing along the people of Sarawak to keep the state as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) vote bank.

“The Sarawak government should be executing the implementation process, not ‘talking’ about devolution and negotiation until the cows come home,” she said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had announced that the state BN would not table a motion to reclaim Sarawak’s rights as planned during the next DUN sitting, which starts tomorrow.

He explained the move was no longer necessary as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had stated the federal government is ready to explore any misinterpretation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Adenan had said the state was choosing to use the route of diplomacy instead of confrontation.