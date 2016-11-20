‘Community engagement key to city’s success’

(Front row from second left) Abang Wahap, Jamilah and Fazruddin (right) get ready to flag off the ‘Health Walk Bandarayaku’. At left is Saadiah.

KUCHING: Local community engagement involving government and private sectors as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is the key to further develop the city.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, in giving this message, said the cooperation of city dwellers was also needed to create a sense of belonging to the city.

He said this when addressing the ‘I Luv Kuching City 2016’ programme, organised by DBKU, which was then declared open by Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the chief minister’s wife, at Semarak Hawker Centre in Jalan Pinang Jawa here yesterday.

“I believe that the programme is a platform for the government and private sectors and NGOs to interact with the community while providing their respective service delivery.”

Abang Wahap added that the initiative was in line with DBKU’s goal which emphasised on the coordination of three main components, namely government and private sectors and the community in developing Kuching City.

“All city dwellers are thus urged to work hand-in-hand

with DBKU to achieve greater success for the city. There is no point for a city to be rich if the society is not united and happy, especially the younger generation. We can say that this type of

city does not have a soul. If a

city has a soul, the city will thrive.”

Meanwhile, a total of 500 ‘car rubbish bags’ were distributed for free to participants of the ‘DBKU Cergas’ and ‘Health Walk Bandarayaku’ yesterday.

The programme also saw the presentation of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) bins to 11 schools within the DBKU jurisdiction, aimed to intensify recycling efforts in schools. They received three bins each, courtesy of Weida (M) Bhd.

Tupong assemblyman Fazruddin Abdul Rahman and DBKU director Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat were among those present at the function.