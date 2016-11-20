Cooperate to transform lives of the less fortunate — Sarikei DO

SARIKEI: The local community is advised to use the ‘gotong royong’ spirit to transform the lives of the less fortunate to compliment the government’s efforts to improve the people’s livelihood.

This advice came from Sarikei District Officer Khalid Andong who said various programmes such as National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) initiative, e-kasih, hardcore poor housing assistance scheme and many more had been introduced by the government for the purpose.

“However, it required caring members of public including community leaders to ensure optimum realisation of the programmes,” he said when representing Workforce Development and Training Assistant Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh at the handover of the newly repaired home of Johan Jalani by Sarikei District Fire and Rescue (Bomba) yesterday.

There were cases where the public could lend a helping hand immediately such as repairing broken ladder or walkway for the safety of elderly people, he said.

Another way the public could help the government achieve its socio-economic transformation programme was to refer deserving cases to the authorities such as helping register them with e-kasih, Khalid suggested.

Many hardcore poor who deserve to be assisted through the various programmes are shy or hesitant to come to the District Office to register, so members of the public who know of their plight should offer to help.

“Help them get the forms and submit the completed forms to the District Office,” he urged.

According to Khalid, some 2,000 families in Sarikei District with monthly household income of RM920 and below were registered under various categories of e-kasih programme.

He said those under 1Azam were given equipment to do small business, outboard engines and boats to fish, amid other forms of assistance.

Similarly, public assistance was needed to identify the benefactors by various agencies entrusted with the implementation of NBOS programmes such as Bomba and Armed Forces.

Khalid commended the staff of Sarikei Bomba for implementing the NBOS project in about two weeks, even though it was outside their normal scope of service.

Among those present were Sibu Zone Bomba chief Abdul Mutalib Rashid, Sarikei District Bomba chief Suna Kaha, heads of various departments and community leaders.