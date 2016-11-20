Donors told of proper procedures to channel aid to SMK St Teresa

KUCHING: Old Teresians’ Association (OTA) is happy that many former students are soliciting donations from the public for the rebuilding of the razed building block but it also wishes to inform them that only the following methods of donations have been sanctioned by the school and the association.

Donations can be chanelled to an online portal https://www.100percentproject.org/en/rebuildingsmkstteresa; payments to the ‘Old Teresians’ Association’ via RHB 21121250061042 (for international transactions – SWIFTCODE: RHBBMYKL). You are to provide your name and photographic evidence of your bank-in and email to savestteresa@gmail.com; and payments to ‘Lembaga Pengurus Sekolah SMK St Teresa’ via RHB Bank Berhad – 2-11212-00026782 (Please inform the school at 082-244598 (Attn: Nula) and an official receipt will be issued).

“From time-to-time, we will publish on our official pages on Facebook (see below for the links) about various fund-raising activities which may involve the sale of tickets or coupons by the school or OTA. Payment details will be described for these activities.

“Please be cautioned that all other donations may or may not reach us,” the statement stated.

In the interest of transparency, individuals or parties who wish to organise fundraising activities towards this cause, are urged to email to savestteresa@gmail.com: (Attention: Masnoon Bujang/Grace Yong or Adeline Liew).

For further enquiries and updates about upcoming fundraising events/activities, please visit Save SMK St Teresa Kuching – OTA (official fundraising page) –https://www.facebook.com/stteresakuching/ or the official Old Teresians’ Association Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/OTA1972.