Dr Sim tells SUPP leaders to speak up for the people

KUCHING: SUPP leaders have been told to speak up for the people rather than focus on service delivery only.

Its president Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the party “is not just a service organisation but a political party” that should defend the rights of the state and its people.

“If SUPP just offers services and organises functions for the community, then we are no different than Lions Clubs. But we are not just a service organisation: SUPP is a political party,” he said at SUPP’s annual delegates’ conference 2016 here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Local Government, said SUPP leaders should be bold enough to express their opinions and speak for the community.

He was quick to add that they must not speak just for the sake of speaking or simply drop accusations like the opposition did. Two years ago, he said SUPP faced a crisis where the party was on the brink of being deregistered. Despite so, he was glad that the party sailed through the storm and “is now back to our old glorious form”.

“A few bees might be nothing, but when we have a lot of them, we form a formidable force which can be the party’s strength. I am glad that we have leaders and members of all ages with us.

“I will do my best for SUPP, but I won’t cling to the position. I want the party to grow stronger to serve the people. As far as SUPP is concerned, we speak with one voice now.”

Describing the crisis in 2014 as a ‘near death’ situation, Dr Sim said SUPP was still not satisfied with what it has today, but at least “SUPP lives to fight another day”.

“After last May 7, we have seven YBs (assemblymen), but this is still not satisfactory because we have not won back all the seats. We have not got back what is ours,” he said alluding to the May 7 state election.

In the last state election, SUPP wrested Batu Kawah, Repok, Meradong and Piasau from DAP, won the new Batu Kitang seat as well as retained Simanggang and Senadin. Dr Sim therefore hoped the Chinese community in Sarawak would come together as one force and give their support to BN-SUPP in the next general elections.

“It is my dream to see all Chinese in Sarawak united, and not fight among ourselves. We shall learn from PBB that manages to bring their community together as one.

“Only when we are united, could we be strong. When we are divided, there is no way for us to become a bigger voice.”