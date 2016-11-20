Dragons, lions ready to rumble in Cat City

Chinese Martial Arts Association members in a photo-call with Dr Sim (third left).

KUCHING: Dragon and Lion Dance enthusiasts here are in for a special treat come Nov 25-26 when the Sarawak Boulevard Dragon and Lion Dance Invitational Championship gets underway.

In its press statement yesterday, the organisers said 15 top Dragon and Lion Dance teams from the peninsula and Sarawak would vie for supremacy in five events: Luminous Dragon Dance, Aerobatic Dragon Dance, Northern Lion Dance, Southern Traditional Lion Dance, and Southern Lion Dance on High Poles.

The competition is organised by Boulevard Shopping Mall, Kuching and the Chinese Martial Art Association. It is supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity, Sarawak Youth and Sports Department, Sarawak State Sports Council, Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance, and Wushu Association and Dragon and Lion Dance Federation of Malaysia.

The organising chairman is Datuk Yong Khoon Seng and the guest-of-honour is Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Members of the public are welcomed to attend the competition on the following dates: Nov 25 at Boulevard Shopping Mall (Northern Lion Dance) and Kenyalang Community Hall (Luminous Dragon Dance), and Nov 26 at Boulevard Shopping Mall (Southern Traditional Lion Dance, Southern Lion on High Poles and Aerobatic Dragon Dance).