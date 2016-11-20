‘English language enables mastery of wide range of subjects’

Simoi (second right) handing a prize to one of the students. Also seen is Dahlan (right) and other teachers.

SRI AMAN: A strong command of the English language is vital for students to master a wide range of subjects, according to Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri.

Ensuring that students are able to master the English language as well as obtain the right living skills should be the main agenda of schools.

“School plays a vital role to become a platform in producing quality human capital for the nation’s development agenda,” Simoi said during an Al-Quran Khatam ceremony at SK Majlis Islam Sarawak (MIS) here yesterday.

She also said in today’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) advancement which is making the world ‘borderless’, it is vital for students to equip themselves with the necessary skills and innovative ideas to have an edge over other nations.

Cooperation among parents, teachers and the local community are vital to achieve success despite initiatives carried out by the school to prepare students.

On another note, Simoi said mastering knowledge without good moral values would be meaningless.

“We need to avoid producing bookworms who are only excellent academically. We need to produce a generation holistically armed with good education and moral values,” she added.

Yesterday’s ceremony was participated by 44 students, principal Dahlan Ham and teachers.