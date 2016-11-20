Fire and Rescue Dept trains villagers on fire fighting skills

Ahmad Naufal (standing front row – sixth left) having a photo call with personnel and the villagers.

LIMBANG: Fifty villagers from Rumah Helen Ensurai, 76km from here, had the opportunity to equip themselves with fire fighting skills during a recent Fire Safety campaign organised at their village.

Head of Fire Safety Unit, Zone 7 Sarawak, Ahmad Naufal Abdullah said the campaign was part of on-going efforts by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Limbang to reach out to the rural folk.

Ahmad Naufal said the campaign was to equip rural folk with knowledge on fire prevention and safety and proper way of dousing fires, besides knowing how to evacuate in the event of fire outbreak.

He said as part of the campaign, Bomba also placed firefighting equipment at strategic locations in the village, so that during a fire outbreak the rural folk could use them to douse the fire, before the arrival of Bomba personnel.

Nine Bomba personnel conducted the campaign for the villagers in the 47-door longhouse.

Also present were Bomba Assistant Superintendent Azman Ibrahim and head of Bomba Limbang Tawang Linggem.