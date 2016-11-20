Firemen find croc’s carcass, rescue cat from car’s engine compartment

KUCHING: A crocodile reportedly snared in a river at Kampung Kudei saw a team of firemen despatched to the scene to provide assistance yesterday morning.

However, the reptile’s reported snaring turned out to be somewhat of a false alarm when it was discovered later that it was in fact a carcass of a crocodile floating in the river.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no further action was taken by its personnel with regards to the carcass, with the case being handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

A Bomba personnel shines a torchlight at the trapped cat.

In a separate incident, a distress call from a resident of Taman Vista Ilmu in Kota Samarahan saw Bomba personnel despatched to the scene to rescue a cat trapped inside the engine compartment of a car.

The 10.45pm rescue on Friday took place after the owner heard his pet’s mews coming from the engine of his car and unsuccessfully tried to shoo the feline out.

When that failed, the owner decided not to risk injuring the cat and sought the aid of Bomba personnel, who spent a few minutes to safely remove the pet from its predicament.