Further declines expected

The market continued to decline as the ringgit continued to weaken against the US dollar. The market was also cautious ahead of the planned “Bersih” rally. Markets performances were mixed but the US market rose to historical high after the Federal Reserve chairman Yellen hinted of a rate hike soon that strengthened the US dollar.

The FBM KLCI declined 0.6 per cent in a week to 1,623.80 points last Friday on lower trading volume. The ringgit was at RM4.41 last Friday as compared RM4.36 in the previous week.

The average daily trading volume last week was 1.6 billion shares as compared to 1.8 billion shares two weeks ago. The average trading value declined from RM2.3 billion two weeks ago to RM2.1 billion.

Total market valuation fell RM5.6 billion from the previous week to RM1,662.6 billion last Friday.

Foreign institutions selling pressure continued to strengthen last week. Net sell from foreign institutions last week was RM1.1 billion and the buying was mainly from local institutions.

Decliners beat gainers two to one in the FBM KLCI. The top gainers for the week were AMMB Holdings Bhd (4.1 per cent in a week to RM4.11), Genting Bhd (2.2 per cent to RM7.84) and IHH Healthcare Bhd (1.3 per cent to RM6.39).

The top decliners were CIMB Group Holdings (4.1 per cent to RM4.64), Petronas Gas Bhd (3.2 per cent to RM21) and YTL Corporation Bhd (2.6 per cent to RM1.52).

In Asia, China markets were bearish but markets which are friendly to the US rose. China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index declined 0.1 per cent in a week to 3,193.27 points last Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8 per cent in a week 22,344.21 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surged 3.4 per cent in a week to 17,967.41 points and Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.9 per cent to 2,838.65 points.

The US market, benchmarked by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow), continued to soar to historical highs and European markets followed US’ cue.

The Dow increased 0.1 per cent in a week to 18,867.93 points last Friday. London’s FTSE100 rose 0.6 per cent in a week to 6,772.25 points and Germany’s DAX Index shed 0.2 per cent to 10,669.05points.

The US dollar index futures rose to a 13-year high last week. The index increased from 98.7 points to 101.4 points last Friday. Hence, gold price (COMEX) fell 1.4 per cent in a week to US$1,207.30 ounce.

Crude oil posted its first weekly gain after four weeks of declines. Brent crude rose 2.8 per cent in a week to US$46.89 per barrel. Crude palm oil in Bursa Malaysia fell 3.6 per cent in a week to RM2,869 per metric ton.

The decline last week confirms the downside that we have expected the market to head.

The FBM KLCI failed to climb back above the broken support level at 1,650 points and remained bearish below the short term 30 and 200 day moving averages and the Ichimoku Cloud indicator.

The bearish momentum continued to strengthen. Momentum indicators like the RSI and Momentum Oscillator indicators fell lower than the previous week and the MACD indicator continued to decline without showing any signs of reversal.

Furthermore, the Bollinger Bands continued to expand and the FBM KLCI trading near the bottom bands.

Weakened ringgit and the political turmoil has dampened market sentiment. There not positive catalyst that may support the market at this point of time and the technical indicators continued to show a bearish trend without any signs of reversal.

The index has to climb back above 1,650 points to boost market sentiment and reverse the current trend.

Henceforth, we expect the FBM KLCI to remain bearish and test the 1,610 points support level. This is a crucial support level and if this level is broken and the index stays below it, we could expect stronger declines and the index may fall to 1,570 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as an investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.