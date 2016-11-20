Helping special children to realise potential

Shamsudin (third left) presents the mock cheque for RM15,000 to Azman, witnessed by Fadillah (fourth left), Jesi (centre) and others.

KUCHING: Everybody should help children with special needs to find the strength in themselves by identifying and nurturing their passion and unique capabilities so that they could realise their full potential.

In this respect, Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof pointed out that the parents, teachers and the community as a whole played major roles in paving the way forward for these special children.

“Nobody is perfect – each and every individual has his own strengths and weaknesses including our special children,” he said in his opening address at the ‘Appreciation for Special Education’ event hosted by SK Astana in the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

According to Fadillah, the government is committed to helping children with special needs ‘shine’ at school, community and global level.

“We have witnessed and are proud of the achievements by our unique children at the Paralympic Games. They have (now) become Olympians! They managed to find strengths amidst their weaknesses and make a name for themselves internationally.

“Moreover, their efforts have been highly recognised and accepted not only by the government but also –and more importantly – by the entire community.”

As such, Fadillah strongly called for a unified effort towards helping children with special needs discover and develop their strengths, talents and passion to ensure that they would attain the fullest of their potential.

“This is what we all need to do and as the Petra Jaya MP, I assure you all that I will be with you all the way. We will find the means and ways to help (children with special needs) to make sure that they can integrate into the mainstream society and contribute to building a better country,” he stressed.

On government grants, Fadillah disclosed that with limited funds to support schools and their programmes, such grants could only be distributed according to key priorities.

“It is important for schools to submit their reports on programmes and activities to be carried out as such documentation would determine how funds would be distributed for now and in the future.

“In stating this, we do realise the need for more funds to help special education as more programmes are needed to help these children not only in their academic studies, but also to teach them to socialise with other people so that they could become a part of the community that they live in,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fadillah also assured the management of SK Astana, which is currently facing water problems, to bring the issue up to Kuching Water Board so that sustainable solutions could be found.

Later, a RM15,000 grant from the Chief Minister’s Department was presented to representatives of a welfare body under SK Astana Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI).

Special officer to chief minister Shamsudin Sham Abdullah, SK Astana headmaster Jesi Jamri,

and SK Astana PPKI Welfare Body chairman Azman Shukri were among those present at the event.