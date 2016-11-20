IAM, Etiqa kick off ‘Back to School 2017’ programme

(From right) Zawahir presents a new schoolbag to Primary 4 pupil Muhammad Nur Hafizuddin Hifni, as Tengku Saifuddin and SK Rakyat Tupong senior assistant I, Mohtar Mohamad Ali look on.

KUCHING: Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM) and Etiqa Takaful Bhd are back again with their collaborative ‘Back to School’ programme this year, beginning with Sarawak.

The series kicked off at SK Rakyat Tupong here yesterday, where each of the 200 selected under-privileged pupils from the primary school and also the neighbouring SK Perumahan Rakyat received a schoolbag and two sets of school uniforms including shoes and socks for the new school term.

The distribution was made under Etiqa Takaful’s corporate ‘zakat’ (tithe), with IAM being tasked with sourcing the items and handling the presentation of the donation to recipients.

According to Etiqa Takaful chief executive officer (insurance and takaful) for Sarawak region Tengku Saifuddin Tengku Zainal Abidin, his side has been conducting various corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes under its Corporate and Shariah Unit, meant for less-fortunate members of communities that the company are operating in.

“Our contribution via IAM is part of Etiqa Takaful’s annual ‘zakat’ that is channelled directly to the target groups, as we want to ensure the recipients of the tithe are those who truly need the assistance.

“Under ‘Etiqa Corporate Zakat Responsibility’, Etiqa Takaful has helped more than 30 welfare institutions and over 2,600 orphans and ‘asnaf’ (those eligible for welfare aid under Shariah) all over Malaysia, through the annual allocation of RM1.5 million. The fund covers financial aid as well as assistance in the form of facilities and equipment such as buildings for classes, canteens, surau, computers, learning materials and sports equipment. We strive to not just run our insurance and takaful business – we also aim to humanise our operations,” he said.

Meanwhile IAM president Zawahir Abdullah said the ‘Back to School’ programme was a part of the non-governmental organisation (NGO)’s key ‘Jejak Prihatin’ annual campaign.

In addition to presenting goodies to the primary school pupils, volunteers from IAM and Etiqa Takaful Sarawak also prepared and delivered food packs and RM50 to each of 250 households from Kampung Ulu Tupong and Kampung Kudei yesterday.

“The recipients consist of hardcore poor families, single mothers and senior citizens, as well as individuals with disability (OKU) who are eligible for ‘zakat’.”

On ‘Back to School 2017’, Zawahir said this year marked the sixth edition of the programme.

“It aims to benefit 1,600 primary school pupils who are getting ready for the new school term next year. Sarawak is the first leg of eight nationwide tours that we have planned for 2017. After this, we will head to Kelantan – then to Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang and Sabah, before concluding this year’s series in Johor,” he said.