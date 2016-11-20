Latest News Sabah 

Indonesian fishermen kidnapped while out at sea

Azmie Lim
Source: Google Maps

LAHAD DATU: Two Indonesian fishermen are believed to have been kidnapped on the Merabung seas yesterday night.

According to sources, in the 7.30pm incident, a 43-year-old skipper and his 36-year-old assistant were abducted from their boat by a group of gunmen.

This is the second incident within this month that has taken place in the vicinity of Sabah’s east coast.

The last such kidnapping occurred in Kinabatangan on Nov 5, in which two men were kidnapped while out at sea.

State deputy police commissioner Datuk Awang Sahari Em Hadzeer is expected to comment on the incident at a press conference on his working visit to district police headquarters later today.

