Indonesian maid claims working without pay for four years

SIBU: Police are investigating a claim by an Indonesian maid that she had not been paid for the past four years of working for a family in Kampong Hilir.

The maid, believed to be in her 40’s, claimed that she had earlier worked with another family but was abused by them. Somebody picked her up from the roadside after she ran away from that first family and sent her to work with the family at Kampng Hilir.

It was understood that this family agreed to give her shelter, food and freedom while she worked for them, but did not mention her salary.

After working with the family for four years, the maid longed to go home but the family had yet to give her any money.

She called her father who called the Indonesian Embassy. The police were notified and they came to pick her up.