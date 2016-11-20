OF late, news on the increase in number of Chinese primary schools has been the focus of the Chinese community in the country.

Opening the MCA 63rd Annual General Meeting, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak promised to work with the party to build more Chinese schools, drawing big applause and, of course, big headlines as well.

But then, the “little napoleons” in government departments will always be there to obstruct or even scuttle implementation of any such plan.

Najib has, however, assured: “This is not a problem. MCA can discuss the matter with Umno. Within the government, there will be ‘little napoleons’ blocking the way here and there.

“But if it’s for the better good of the Chinese community, we will push through.”

Building more Chinese primary schools is not an “out of the blue” bidding of the party nor a flash-in-the-pan decision of its leadership but rather, an integral part of the Five-Year Malaysia Plan and the Annual National Budget.

A promise is just a good start.

So on the face of it, will the promise to increase Chinese primary schools be actually fulfilled? If so, when?

An answer could possibly be gleaned from the Economic Report and analysing the Education Development Blueprint.

A commitment is also just a good start. What lie in the way forward are three sizes of napoleons – little, medium and super. They are the real obstacles.

We may be promised more Chinese primary schools but is it that simple?

Has anyone really planned ahead in training teachers and actually taken in more admissions to cope with the demand? Are there teachers ready to teach?

It is also interesting to note the former head of the Institute of Teacher Education (Ipoh Campus – Chinese Studies Department) had once written a report, stating: “At present, Chinese teachers are no longer majoring in Chinese. They can be majoring in other subjects and just taking Chinese as a minor subject just as how our students previously majored in Chinese and took other minor subjects. Since 2012, the Institute has stopped running any classes for majoring in Chinese.”

Since the spirit and passion of the Chinese educators have died down, how are our young to benefit from Chinese education?

I would only like to ask if anyone could actually see the promise to build more Chinese primary schools as the first baby step in a journey of a thousand miles towards the unimpeded promotion of Chinese education nationwide?

Don’t you agree, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon? (From Oriental Daily).