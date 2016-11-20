James salutes ‘best of the season’ Cavs

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James hailed the Cleveland Cavaliers for producing their best performance of the season in a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday while Russell Westbrook reached a statistical milestone with his fourth triple double of the year.

James had been rested for the Cavaliers in Wednesday’s surprise loss against the Indiana Pacers, but was back in the starting line-up on Friday to score 21 points in a 104-81 win.

Kyrie Irving topscored with 25 points and added 11 assists while Kevin Love finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in a formidable all-round display.

“Offensively and defensively this is the best we’ve played all year,” James said after a win saw the Cavs improve to 10-2.

It was the 12th consecutive game in which the Cavs have made at least 10 three-pointers, an NBA record.

Head coach Tyronn Lue however was less emphatic, stating that hard work had obscured mistakes.

“We made some mistakes, but we played hard,” Lue said. “When you play hard, you can cover for mistakes. I thought we did a great job of just playing hard in that first half.”

The defeat continues Detroit’s poor record on the road this season. The Pistons have now gone 1-7 on their travels, and coach Stan Van Gundy was in no mood to mince his words after Friday’s rout.

“We got crushed,” Van Gundy said. “They did everything better. We were just awful.” -AFP