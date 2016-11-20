Kakus readies 16 flood evacuation centres

File photo shows SK Kuala Penyarai Kakus inundated.

SIBU: At least 16 evacuation centres have been identified in Kakus area in preparation for the possibility of year end floods following the inclement weather.

Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who disclosed this yesterday, said necessary preparations have been made to face any eventuality adding the situation was being monitored very closely.

“Our operation room in Tatau, which is headed by our district officer is ever ready and can be activated any time if there is a need to do so.

“There are a few areas that have been identified as flood-prone, namely Nanga Tau, Kuala Muput in Ulu Anap, Long Biak, Kuala Penyarai, Lubok Kubong in Kakus area.

“Tatau town is also sometimes badly affected, while in Arip area, it is especially around SK Ulu Arip,” he told thesundaypost.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, was asked on the common prone-flood areas in Kakus.

He also pointed out that longhouse chiefs, ketua kampung and kapitan had been advised to be vigilant.

Last December, the fast rising water level in Kakus area following heavy rain had prompted evacuation centres to be put on standby for possible activation.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Sarawak Disaster Relief Committee was getting ready its more than 17,000 members for natural disasters, in line with October being declared National Preparedness Month by the federal government.

Its new chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who took over from former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, recently said the National Preparedness Month was declared by the National Disaster Management Committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Last November, the water level in Selangau rose to the danger level following heavy rain in

the whole catchment of Mukah River, causing the river to burst its banks and forcing the authorities to race against time to evacuate at least 59 people to higher ground.