KKCCCI applauds surplus budget

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) yesterday lauded the surplus budget of RM3.78 billion for Sabah in 2017.

KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui Yen Sang said the chamber was pleased to note that there had been no reduction in the state budget amid the global economic slowdown.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman, who is also Sabah Finance Minister, tabled the RM3.78 billion budget with a surplus of RM 32.83 million at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Friday. The revenue collection for Sabah next year is projected at RM 3.817 billion.

“This is a good phenomenon and what the people hope to see.”

Lui also welcomed the theme of the budget ‘People at Heart, Prosperity for All’ for it highlighted the interests of the people and the State’s prosperity as priority concerns.

He said the budget emphasized the need not only look after the interests of the present generation, but also to ensure a better future for generations to come.

Lui said the surplus budget and the State’s economic forecast growth at 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent in 2017 reflected Musa’s smart financial management.

Lui also hoped that the allocation for development expenditure would be properly spent on improving basic infrastructure in the State.

“We hope that the State Government will give priority to upgrade port facilities and resolve the current issues at the port.”

Although tourism development was only allocated RM230.99 million next year, Lui hoped that the funds would be used to develop new tourist attractions in order to enhance the competitiveness of the State’s tourism products and establish Sabah as a tourism haven.