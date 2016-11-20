Last day today for investment tips at ‘Fiesta Labur PNB’

Nancy (second from right) visiting a PNB mobile counter.

SIMUNJAN: The two-day ‘Fiesta Labur PNB’ at Dewan Mesra here was officially launched by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri yesterday.

In a press statement, Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) said the event was a platform for it to reach out to the public, especially rural folk.

Also present at the launching were PNB Group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar and Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) chief executive director Mohammad Hussin.

Among the highlights of the two-day event is the ‘Santai Labur PNB’, which is a talk on money investment hosted by Unimas lecturer Dr Abdullah Zaidel together with Iban singing queen Melissa Francis.

Besides the talk, there are ASNB financial planning and ASNB mobile counters for the public to make enquiries. Others activities that emphasised on a face-to-face approach with the public are ‘Bijak Cari Bijak Cantum’, an interactive seek and match game to better educate the public on financial planning and investment.

The fiesta also features recreational activities for visitors and a children colouring competition. Members of the public who register at the event stand a chance to win prizes. Entrance is free and the spectacle ends today.