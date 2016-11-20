Long Semadoh Valley a paradise

Liew and entourage enjoying a dip at the Merarap hot spring.

MIRI: With the ringgit plummeting to a new low and soaring cost of living, Malaysians may feel the pressure to even plan to travel abroad.

Instead of spending big bucks to travel afar, perhaps a trip to Long Semadoh Valley, a hidden paradise, is an eye-opener on how much Malaysians have overlooked the beauty of Sarawak’s natural heritage.

One home-spun nature-lover, Dennis Liew, recently explored the beautiful valley cradled in the northern corner of Sarawak, which he is eager to share with The Borneo Post readers.

“We heard about the valley but like the trips to Bario and any remote area, the journey could be very back-breaking. Hence, we engaged a four-wheel-drive and the journey which started from Miri heading towards Lawas, traversed through the mountains of the Lun Bawang highlands for hours, before reaching the destination.

“Though the journey was full of rocky roads, the beautiful scenery was breath-taking,” he said.

Upon reaching Long Semadoh Valley, Liew and his entourage checked into a local homestay which is managed by a lady named Bulan Padan.

“Travelling on such a long haul road trip could be very tiring, hence, we went to bed early.”

The next morning, a cool breeze wafted in the fresh morning air in the village which is some 3,000 feet above sea-level.

“To be honest, one reason I fancy leaving the city for the rural, remote outback is the friendly village folk.

“We were greeted by chirpy children and village folk as we walked around the village. The ‘forever happy’ smiles is proof to city folk that we don’t need expensive things or technology gadgets to be happy.

“During the slow and relaxing trip on our feet while on our way to riverside, the walk to the memorial stone of an Australian Christian missionary couple who stayed and translated the Bible into Lun Bawang language, included serene paddy fields before we reached the site. The sights and sounds of the environment were pleasant to the ear which quickly became a wonderful stress reliever.”

Liew and entourage, who were led by a mountain guide, packed in a little hiking to Gunung Batu which is some 4,000 feet above sea level, and skirt paddy fields and pineapple farms on the way up.

The trip to Gunung Batu was a fascinating one as the virgin rainforest is simply a treasure of botanical delight – huge trees, pitcher plants and wild jungle flowers.

“To our amazement, we passed by a tree which produces wax and our guide showed us that the wax produced by the tree can be lit up like a candle. Ascending further, we were rewarded with a spectacular view indescribable with words.”

After descending from the mountain, Liew and his entourage were greeted with sweet and juicy pineapples, which is the best local produce that Long Semadoh offers. The Pineapple Fest is an annual festival of Long Semadoh, organised every year during the months of July and August. The short trip was completed after a visit to Merarap Hot Spring.

“The hot spring is believed by many to have medicinal value. So, not wanting to miss this, we decided to dip our legs in the hot pool and savour the moment before we headed home,” he said, adding that one of the highlights of the journey was the entourage spotting a rare Rhino Hornbill, which they spied flying from one tree to another at their homestay.

The breath-taking scenery is truly one to be treasured, one easily found on our doorstep if Malaysians care to see, and that the long trip is a worthwhile sojourn.

“Of course, when arranging your visit to Long Semadoh, it is strongly suggested to contact the local homestay or tour operators, to book the accommodation, logistics and guides to prevent any incidents,” he said.