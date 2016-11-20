Malaysia’s challenge in China Open ends

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge in the China Open in Fuzhou ended after singles player, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin lost in a semi-final match yesterday.

Iskandar Zulkarnain stretched Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to three games before losing the match, 20-22, 22-20, 21-7 in 58 minutes, said the website www. bwf.tournamentsoftware.com.

This is Iskandar Zulkarnain’s second consecutive defeat at the hands of Jorgensen, the world number six player, since their first meeting in the Malaysia Open in April.

Earlier, world number 33 Iskandar Zulkarnain upset world number 26, Qiao Bin of China, 21-19, 21-17 in a quarter-final match on Friday.

Jorgensen will meet Chen Long of China in the final of the Premier Super Series tournament.

Chen Long beat Viktor Axelsen of Denmark; 21-18, 9-21, 21-14 in the other semi-final. — Bernama