Masing: Street demonstration not best platform to vent anger with govt

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing does not believe street demonstration is the best platform to show one’s dissatisfaction with the government.

“I have always believed that street demonstration within a democratic system is out of place and shouldn’t be encouraged. Bersih or Red Shirt rally is no exception. When emotion is released it tends to have ugly consequences.

“In Malaysia, the General Election is the time to show one’s dissatisfaction with the government of the day. There are laws which govern manners to change our leaders if we are not happy with them,” he said.

Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, stressed that street demonstrations by whoever or for whatever purposes cannot and shouldn’t be tolerated.

“I am proud of our men in uniform who work tirelessly to control those people from venting their anger and frustration in manners which are harmful to our society.”

Masing was commenting on the rally organised by Coalition For Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) in Kuala Lumpur which saw thousands in yellow Bersih T-shirts flocking the national capital to protest against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over the 1MDB imbroglio.

Also participating with the Bersih rally there were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

A smaller crowd of red t-shirt clad people mobilised by Red Shirts movement were also in Kuala Lumpur with the aim of stopping the Bersih rally.

In Kuching, the Bersih Sarawak rally at the Amphitheatre yesterday was a relatively peaceful affair.