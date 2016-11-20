More than 100 felines on display at Borneo Cat Show in CityONE Megamall

A Maine Coons cat being comforted by its owner at the show.

KUCHING: Cat lovers are flocking to the ‘CityONE Borneo Cat Show’ at the CityONE Exhibition Centre this weekend.

CityONE Megamall in collaboration wtih Kota Samarahan Cat Lovers hold for the first time the Borneo Cat Show to bring together cat lovers and owners from Sabah and Sarawak.

The two-day event which started yesterday and ends at 5pm today highlights the feline species, giving awareness of their healthcare issues and celebrating their existence and contribution to many cat enthusiasts.

Lots of cats are on display with 50 cat breeds of all shapes and sizes from Maine Coons, Persians and Bengals to British Shorthairs and more.

Some visitors used the opportunity to take selfies and wefies with the cats on display.

Some cats were startled by the event as it was attended by a large crowd with more than 100 cats on display, so a boundary was set up to prevent visitors getting too close to the felines kept inside their cages.

Judges used teaser toys to get the cats up to play so they could better size up their physiques.

“We are glad this event is attracting a large crowd. Many activities have been lined up during this two days such as cat show, cats’ health talk, cat’s product talk, bazaar, photo booth and colouring contest.

“We are glad that Cats FM is our official media,” said CityONE Megamall advertising and promotion executive Kelvin Tay yesterday.

The Pet Zone is their organising partner and the event is supported by Kuching Street Cat Club and Smart Readers Kids.

Sponsors include PicturesQue, Wetty, Purr Pets, Patches and Friends, Bioion Pets Pounce, Sunny Daisy Pet Shop, My Home Pet Care and Coway.

Kota Samarahan Cat Lovers president James Jamal Belitang said Kuching is chosen for the show since people refer to the capital city as Cat City.

He said the show features seven categories namely ‘Senior Cat Short Hair’, ‘Senior Cat Long Hair’, ‘Junior Cat Short Hair’, ‘Junior Cat Long Hair’, ‘Sarawak Local Cat’, ‘Fancy Dress’ and ‘Cage Decorations’.

All final results will be known by the end of the event today.

“As this is our first time organising such an event, we hope to hold it as an annual event if response is good,” James said.

