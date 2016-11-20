Nafiizwan, Delia, one step away from retaining national title

KUALA LUMPUR: Top seeds Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan and Delia Arnold are one step closer to retaining the National Squash Championship title after beating their opponents in the semi-finals today.

Nafiizwan booked his ticket to the final after beating world junior champion, Ng Eain Yow, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 in 34 minutes at National Squash Centre, in Bukit Jalil.

“I played well and dominated the court, thus putting the pressure on Eain Yow from the start. He (Eain Yow) can become the world’s best player since he is still young,” said 31st ranked player in the world.

In the final tomorrow, Nafiizwan will meet another national player, Ivan Yuen who reached the final after beating Mohammad Addeen Idrakle Bahtiar, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7, in the other semi-final.

In the women’s category, Delia Arnold struggled before beating national junior player, S. Sivasangari, 14-12, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7 in a five set thriller which lasted 74 minutes.

“I was under strong pressure in the match because my opponent is the underdog in the tournament,” said the 15th ranked player in the world.

Delia will face another national squash champion, Low Wee Wern in the final match tomorrow.

Wee Wern beat Delia’s sister, Rachel, 11-5, 11-4, 11-2 in the other semi-final match. -BERNAMA