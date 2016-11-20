NGO strives to reach out to victims of domestic abuse

KUCHING: It is the responsibility of all members of society to help stop domestic violence and create a happy atmosphere for women.

According to Women’s Organisation for Change (WOC) president Dr Haliza Zurah Zulkefeli, the perpetrators of domestic violence – usually the abusive husbands – are robbing the victims of their rights to have happy lives and realise their potential.

“Such abuse leaves the victims helpless in every aspect – physically and emotionally,” she said at the launch of a seminar themed ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ conducted by WOC here yesterday.

Dr Haliza – a former victim of domestic violence – said she understood the difficulties faced by women in reaching out for help.

“The presence of irregular lumps in your breasts could indicate cancer. Such change can be seen with the naked eye. However, we cannot tell if a woman is a victim of domestic violence just by looking.

“Just like a breast cancer sufferer who is afraid of undergoing an operation, an abused woman also fears for her life and that of her children.”

Speaking from experience, Dr Haliza understood why many women refused to leave their husbands despite suffering the torment.

“I am a survivor – I got out and succeeded in starting a new life. However, it was not an easy feat. I had failed to get out of the shackles of domestic violence many times; I had been abused since the early part of my marriage.

“There were so many obstacles, so I fully understand how an abused woman feels. Having said this, you must rise and strive to stop such violence,” she said.

Adding on, Dr Haliza said the initiative to hold this kind of seminar was not only to educate the participants on ways to get out of the vicious cycle, but also to motivate and encourage them in order to elevate their self-esteem and self-worth.

“Women must be treated well by their husbands; they must never be treated like slaves.”

Moreover, Dr Haliza said WOC – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) – would be conducting more seminars and campaigns next year in its push to stop domestic violence against women.

“We would like to invite all parties to join us in our campaign against domestic violence.

It is our hope to see Sarawak record zero domestic violence against women in years to come,” she said.