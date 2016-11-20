NSC secretary: 452 illegals repatriated

Some of the illegal immigrants queuing for deportation at Sandakan Port.

SANDAKAN: A total of 452 illegal immigrants were repatriated to their native land of The Philippines via Sandakan Port to Zamboanga yesterday.

According to Secretary of National Security Council Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, of the total, 346 are men, 80 women and 26 children aged between one year and 84.

“The operation to repatriate the illegal immigrants on Nov 19 involved those detained at Sibuga Temporary Detention Centre and Tawau Temporary Detention Centre. The process started at 7.30am using MV Lady Mary Joy ship,” he said in a statement to the media.

He said this brought the total number of illegal immigrants deported to their home countries from Jan 1 to Nov 19 this year to 18,225. Of the total, 14,277 are Filipinos, 3,749 Indonesians and 199 nationalities from other countries. The efforts to deport all these illegal immigrants are continuously carried out by National Security Council, he said, adding that the deportation process was conducted twice a week from Sandakan Port and once a week from Tawau.

The deportation of illegal immigrants proved the State Government was serious in curbing the number of illegal immigrants, Rodzi said.