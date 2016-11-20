Organise another tournament next year – Baram MP

MIRI: The Kenyah community has shown great enthusiasm in the just concluded badminton tournament organised by Sarawak Kenyah Association (PKKS) Lambir branch which was held from Nov 18-19.

In view of this, Baram MP Anyi Ngau challenged the association to organise another tournament next year to bring the community together for a healthy recreational activity and to promote goodwill.

“Through sports like badminton, we are able to bring together our community in one event and foster greater relationship and rapport with each other.

“I would like to challenge PKKS Lambir to organise this tournament annually not just to promote unity among the Kenyah community not just from Baram but also Belaga and to promote a healthy lifestyle among them,” he said yesterday when officiating at the tournament at Tung Sports Hall here yesterday.

Anyi also urged parents to involve their children in the sport activities to expose them to a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, PKKS Lambir president Councillor Peter Bit Sepang thanked Anyi for his support towards the two-day tournament which was participated by 200 people from the Kenyah community.

“Actually, a lot more wanted to take part, but we had to decline their registrations as we have limited the tournament to only 200 participants,” Peter said.