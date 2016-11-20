‘Organise more youth-related events away from the city’

Rosey (fifth, right) and Zaiwin (fourth, right) showing the banner she signed yesterday.

KUCHING: Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus hopes there will be more youth-related programmes organised around the state next year, instead of being city-centric.

Speaking at the launch of the TEDx Youth@Kenyalang ceremony held at State Library yesterday, she noted that since most activities for youths are currently centred in the state’s capital, it would be a welcome move for more events to be staged in areas away from the city.

She also agreed that the state government help organisers of TEDx Youth@Kenyalang to turn the programme into an annual event, while requesting for the organisers to hold it elsewhere in the state apart from Kuching.

“Many of our youths throughout the state have a need for such events to be organised in their local area. I am sure this event will receive good response from other youths living in Sibu, Bintulu or Miri for example,” added, Rosey who signed a banner to symbolically launch the TEDx Youth@Kenyalang event here.

TEDx is a nonprofit organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). TEDx began in 1984 as a conference where ‘Technology, Entertainment and Design’ converged, and today, it covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.

TEDx Youth@Kenyalang curator Zaiwin Kasim commented that independently-run TEDx events such the one held in Kuching helps in a sharing of ideas among communities around the world.

“A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TEDx-like talks and videos previously recorded at TEDx conferences are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis,” he said.

The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all have features in common.