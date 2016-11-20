Penans need ‘tamu’ to sell jungle produce

A Penan family with rattan mats brought to Long San to sell.

MIRI: The people of Long San in Ulu Baram hope the government will build a ‘tamu’ for them to sell their jungle produce and handicrafts.

In an interview here earlier this week, social activist and former councillor of Marudi District Council, Anthony Lawai Karing, 77, said Long San folk needed a proper ‘tamu’ to earn extra income.

He said some outsiders, especially the Penans, would also go to Long San to sell their handicraft of rattan mat, rattan baskets, blowpipes, ‘parang’ and other items, including wild boar meat.

“They normally come every two weeks to bring home their children staying at the boarding school SMK Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau or at SK St Pius, both in Long San.

“During such trips, they often bring along handicraft and jungle produce to sell to longhouse folk in Long San to earn extra money,” he said.

Penans display handmade parang (machetes) for sale in Long San.

Anthony noted that often unsold handicraft had to be lugged back to their settlements.

“As they were not allowed to enter the school to sell their handicraft and jungle produce to teachers, we came up with the idea to set up a place in Long San for them to sell their handicraft and jungle produce.

“Teachers or their families staying at the school can come out to buy from them,” he said.

Anthony said the government must do something to help the Orang Ulu community, especially Penans from rural areas, who depended on handicraft and jungle produce for survival.