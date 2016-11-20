Police step in to prevent violence

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained Bersih leader Hishammuddin Rais in Bangsar Utama yesterday morning, making the total number of people held over the illegal assembly in the federal capital to 15 so far.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said Hishammuddin was arrested to assist investigations on rioting under Section 147/511 of the Penal Code.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said police were now tracking down several Bersih leaders (Yellow Shirt Group) and the Malaysian Non-Governmental Organisation Coalition (Red Shirt Movement) over their illegal gatherings.

Police had taken precautionary measures to maintain public order by arresting 14 leaders from the yellow and red shirt groups, including Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah and Red Shirt Movement chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos on Friday and early yesterday morning before the illegal assembly began.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh, the detention of 14 people was aimed at preventing riots, disruption of peace and threats to public order at the illegal assemblies.

The police had succeeded in preventing clashes between the Yellow Shirt group and Red Shirts supporters when they were not allowed to approach Dataran Merdeka following closures of several main routes to the area.

Yellow Shirt and Red Shirt leaders were separately seen trying to negotiate with police for Jalan Travers and Jalan Parliament to be opened, but police were seen not acceding to their demands.

Following that, a large section of supporters from both groups were later seen looking for alternative routes.

Police were also quick to act to control situations by settling minor squabbles between the two groups before the situation worsened.

For example, there was a commotion at Padang Merbok that was ‘controlled’ by the Red Shirt group when their supporters chased after two Yellow Shirt supporters in the area.

The quick action by police calmed the situation and managed to bring the two Yellow Shirt supporters out of the area safely.

Earlier, at about 11.30 am, police also directed traders in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to stop their operation when assembly participants started to swell in the area.

“Each year, we have to close our shops when there is this assembly. We cannot run away and can only hide inside the shop if there is an attack,” said Wong, a souvenir trader.

A petrol station owner in Jalan Bangsar, who declined to be identified,admitted incurring losses as nobody wanted to fill petrol at the station, which became a place for illegal assembly supporters to gather.

Meanwhile, a tourist from the United Kingdom who wished to be known as Mike, 32, said he was concerned with the demonstration, fearing it could turn into chaos.

“I hoped there would be no bad incident,” he said.

The Yellow Shirt had planned to hold its assembly at Dataran Merdeka even though it was not approved, while the Red Shirts also wanted to hold an assembly at the same place to block the Yellow Shirt gathering, which raised fears of a clash erupting between the two groups.

The Yellow Shirt was said to be holding the assembly to topple the federal government, while the Red Shirt was said to be defending the government elected by the people.

The situation on the overall was under control. — Bernama