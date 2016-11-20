PR1MA@Matang houses now open for application

KUCHING: Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia’s first development in Matang is now open for application.

PR1MA@Matang offers 912 units in 4-storey flats with prices starting from RM279,000. It comes complete with various facilities including lifts. Other facilities are children’s playground, futsal court, tennis court, recreational facilities, and guarded and gated community complete with CCTV.

“To date, more than 90 per cent have been booked,” said PR1MA CEO Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias at the opening of PR1MA sales office and gallery in MetroCity, Matang Jaya yesterday.

He said the high-rise development was estimated to finish construction by April 2019. Currently, the development progress is at 17.3 per cent, which is 3 per cent ahead of schedule.

In the pipeline is 10 more projects in Sarawak comprising 17,660 units, of which 4,288 units are currently under various stages of construction.

“We have also recently launched two more PR1MA projects – a 1,260-unit terraced houses in Semenggoh and 1,320-unit flats in Pending.”

The other eight approved projects in Sarawak are PR1MA@Vista Tunku, Kuching (1,832 units), PR1MA@Matang 2, Kuching (1,360 units), PR1MA@Sibu Baru, Sibu (1,096 units), PR1MA @ Petrajaya, Kuching (2,058 units), PR1MA@ Sungai Plan, Bintulu (1,656 units), PR1MA@Kuala Baram, Miri (1,896 units), PR1MA @Kota Petra (1,350 units) and PR1MA@ Taman Malihah (746 units).

The opening of the office and sales gallery aim to provide a platform for aspiring home owners in Sarawak to get to know more about PR1MA Homes as well as to facilitate existing homebuyers in their home-owning process.

It was declared open at by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Housing and Urbanisation Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.