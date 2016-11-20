Rain ends Bersih 5 rally prematurely

Teo and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How holding the Bersih torch. With them are PKR leaders and Bersih supporters.

KUCHING: The Bersih 5 rally at the Amphitheatre at Jalan Budaya here yesterday ended earlier than planned because of rain.

However, the bad weather did not dampen the spirit of those who turned up for the rally.

Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo said at the rally that one demand sought by Bersih was similar to the state government’s, which is for greater empowerment for Sarawak.

“However, this vision (empowerment) cannot be achieved without clean governance,” she said.

Teo chided Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) for not approving the use of the Amphitheatre for the rally.

She said the Amphitheatre was the third choice for the organisers. The first was Padang Merdeka, followed by Song Kheng Hai, but they were turned down by the local authorities.

When asked about the organisers’ appeal to Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the venue, Teo said the chief minister had kept mum on their request.

Meanwhile, Kuching police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, when met by reporters, said the rally proceeded without problems.

He said the organisers gave their cooperation even though the rally was illegal.