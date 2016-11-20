Sarawak to host regional conference on healthy ageing next year

KUCHING: The state will be hosting the first Asean Conference on Healthy Ageing (ACHA) from Oct 10 to 12 next year.

The Malaysia Healthy Ageing Society (MHAS) announced this yesterday, stating that the conference would be organised in collaboration with Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB).

The conference, themed ‘Ageing – Challenges, Successes and the Journey Ahead’, will gather leaders to discuss issues and challenges related to the ageing population affecting the region, as well as to talk about models that have proven to be successful.

The aim of this conference is to get experts in various areas of healthy ageing to come together and exchange views and ideas collectively towards improving policies and the quality of life of the ageing folk across this region.

It also aims to educate communities about the various domains of healthy ageing.

According to MHAS president Prof Philip George, the population in Asia is ageing faster than any other parts of the world.

“It is actually a great concern in Asean. In Malaysia, the population of those aged above 60 is close to seven per cent now and is expected to reach 13.6 per cent by 2030 – making Malaysia an ageing nation,” he said at a press conference on ACHA at Pullman Hotel here.

“Are we prepared? Are we ready? Have we started in any way to help people understand the importance of healthy ageing to prevent disability and other issues that may arise as well?” he pointed out.

George emphasised that increasing age was often associated with higher morbidity and high use of healthcare facilities – all of which could influence the health-seeking behaviour as well.

“Everything influencing ageing includes the mainstream media, psycho-social determinants, policies, infrastructures, legal and financial issues, relationships, traditional and complementary medicines, nursing homes as well as retirement villages,” he elaborated.

There had been no conference in the world that could capture all these points in one venue, George said, which was the main reason that drove MHAS to organise this milestone event.

“We aim to bring all these together in a holistic approach to educate and empower people – perhaps build a consensus statement, to provide for policymakers in the Asean region,” he said.

Meanwhile, SCB managing director Mike Cannon said the conference would not only be a significant event in Kuching, but also for the entire Asean region as a whole.

“SCB fully supports the efforts by MHAS as ageing is an issue of great concern. As the health industry marches forward to address challenges and the journey ahead, we in the business events profession share the same sentiment and drive towards promoting Sarawak as a much desired destination for business events, particularly those related to healthcare,” he said.

The bureau’s main focus, he added, would be to promote and encourage events addressing the three necessities – education, health and security.

“SCB has identified many areas under healthcare that we want to pursue. We want to explore the endless possibilities and achieve our collective goals.”

Pledging to assist the conference to ensure its success, Cannon hoped that healthcare practitioners particularly in Sarawak would support the event.

MHAS vice president Ranuga Devy, ACHA 2017 organising chairperson Prof Nathan Vytialingam and ACHA 2017 Scientific chairperson Assoc

Prof Yan Maw Pin were among those present at the press conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.acha2017.com.