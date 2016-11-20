Sarawakian is first Malaysian woman to qualify as MPA associate

Chen (centre) is seen with the judging panel in Singapore. From left are Desi Fontaine, Roger Tan, Yerbury, Steve Howdle, James Tan and Aaron Ang. A selection of images from Chen’s body of work submitted for the MPA qualification.

INTERNATIONAL award-winning Sarawakian photographer Irene Chen has become the first woman in Malaysia to qualify as an associate of the United Kingdom-based Master Photographers Association (MPA).

She is also the first woman MPA associate in Asia for the portrait (babies) category and only the second photographer in the region to qualify for the category.

There are currently 25 MPA associates throughout Asia for various categories, with most qualifying for weddings and fashion.

Chen achieved the qualification following an assessment of her body of work by a judging panel of MPA fellows in Singapore earlier this month.

Judge Faye Yerbury said Chen “produced a set of stylish, innovative and creative images that will inspire families to have their babies and children photographed in a way that will never go out of fashion”.

“The photographs show a gentle approach by the photographer, which makes the children comfortable in the environment of beauty and calm. Because Irene is the first lady in Malaysia to gain the distinction of associate of the MPA, she will be an inspiration to other creatives who want to try something different,” Yerbury said in a statement to thesundaypost.

MPA CEO Clare Louise said Chen gained her associateship in portraiture with a panel of beautifully-crafted newborn images.

“The association is currently developing a dedicated newborn category, which will focus on both the photographic content and the health and safety aspect of newborn photography.

“Our Far East ambassador Ryan Wong FMPA was pleased to see Irene, the first female photographer in Malaysia to gain an associateship, recognised for her talent and hopes this will encourage more women to step forward and become recognised as masters of their craft in the Far East,” said Louise.

For Chen, working towards the qualification has been “the most demanding and challenging journey”.

“The bar is set very high and it takes an amount of boldness to put forth one’s work under the scrutiny of five experienced fellow MPA judges from across the UK and Asia,” she said yesterday.

“But the journey has been worth it – it has taught me so much to develop a much keener eye and take the craft up to the next level. I am grateful for the mentorship that the organisation provides and am humbled by the entire experience. There is so much to learn.”

Recognised as a benchmark of excellence globally, the MPA has three levels of qualifications, with each reflecting increasing levels of expertise and achievement.

The licentiate (LMPA) is the entry level showing an established professional level of skill and competence; associate (AMPA) denotes a high level of craftsmanship and individual creativity; while the fellowship (FMPA) recognises distinguished individual ability and exceptional standards of excellence.

MPA qualifications chair Paul Cooper described the associate level qualification as one of the hardest to achieve.

“Positioned exactly halfway between licentiate and fellowship, it’s the first level at which the judges expect to see a high level of individuality and style – creativity that goes above and beyond that of licentiate. Associate-level photographers demonstrate their own unique view of the world through a panel of 20 images that define who they are as image makers.

“The road to associate is never easy, but those photographers who embark upon this journey, and use it as an educational and self-development process, always emerge as leading photographic artists that go on to fulfil their true potential,” he said.

Louise pointed out that gaining professional qualifications is a vital investment for photographers.

“Not only does it push an individual to challenge themselves to reach their full potential it also sets them apart from their competitors. By investing in your craft to be the best that you can be shows clients and your peers that you are committed to providing the absolute best service you can and instils confidence to the client,” she said.

Chen added that she hopes her qualification will pave the way for more in Asia to develop the craft of the delicate art of baby photography.

“For me, this stamp seal of recognition in individual creativity and craftsmanship fuels my passion to keep creating more beautiful baby and children’s art to be enjoyed by their mums and dads, and the babies themselves when they grow up,” she said.

In August, Chen won a first prize from the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Second Half Online Competition in the United States for the Portrait Division – Newborn category as well as a silver distinction in the Portrait Division – Children’s category.

She previously won three Silver Awards from the 2016 WPPI Annual Print Competition in March.

The competition is part of the WPPI Wedding & Portrait Photography Conference and Expo, an industry event for photographers and film-makers specialising in wedding and portrait photography and film-making in Las Vegas, Nevada.