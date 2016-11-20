Serian remains a ‘sure win’ for SUPP, says MP

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister and six-term Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot has described his parliamentary constituency as a ‘sure win’ for SUPP, of which he is the deputy president.

He insisted that SUPP should be allowed to contest in all seven parliamentary constituencies – Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu and Miri – that traditionally belonged to the party.

In the 13th general election in 2013, Serian was the only seat won by SUPP.

Riot called on party leaders to be courageous in naming its candidates early so that those selected would be able to

make an early start on the ground.

He reiterated his readiness to defend Serian in the 14th parliamentary polls, which he claimed could be held as early as the first quarter of next year.

“If I had not been heard clearly before, let me say it again; my promise to you – party leaders, delegates and observers – is that I will deliver Serian,” he said at SUPP annual delegates conference (ADC) held at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

Riot also called on SUPP leaders and members to ride on their success in the last state election in May this year.

He said after so many years of disunity and poor showing in the state and parliamentary elections in 2011 and 2013, respectively, SUPP had come out stronger and more united after having won seven seats, including those lost in previous polls.

“Let us do the necessary (things) to win back those parliamentary seats that are still under the opposition. Let us work harder. Let us forge a stronger alliance with our colleagues in Barisan

Nasional.

“Let us go into the 14th general election like we did in May when we’re able to convince Sarawakians that SUPP is still relevant.”