Six illegal immigrants detained in waters off Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) District Maritime (DM17) detained six Filipinos in two operations in waters off Sandakan Thursday.

DM17 Maritime director

Capt A Razak Abd Rahman said the first two migrants, comprising a skipper and passenger of a boat, were picked up near Nunuyan Laut Island at 12.40pm.

The skipper claimed in a statement on Friday that he had earlier sent a body to the Taganak Island in the southern Philippines before returning to Sandakan with the passenger.

Razak said in the second operation, another skipper and three passengers of a boat were detained in waters off Kpg Tanjung Aru here at 2.05pm. — Bernama