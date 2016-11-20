Six illegal immigrants detained in waters off Sandakan
SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) District Maritime (DM17) detained six Filipinos in two operations in waters off Sandakan Thursday.
DM17 Maritime director
Capt A Razak Abd Rahman said the first two migrants, comprising a skipper and passenger of a boat, were picked up near Nunuyan Laut Island at 12.40pm.
The skipper claimed in a statement on Friday that he had earlier sent a body to the Taganak Island in the southern Philippines before returning to Sandakan with the passenger.
Razak said in the second operation, another skipper and three passengers of a boat were detained in waters off Kpg Tanjung Aru here at 2.05pm. — Bernama