Sabah 

Six illegal immigrants detained in waters off Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) District Maritime (DM17) detained six Filipinos in two operations in waters off Sandakan Thursday.

DM17 Maritime director
Capt A Razak Abd Rahman said the first two migrants, comprising a skipper and passenger of a boat, were picked up near Nunuyan Laut Island at 12.40pm.

The skipper claimed in a statement on Friday that he had earlier sent a body to the Taganak Island in the southern Philippines before returning to Sandakan with the passenger.

Razak said in the second operation, another skipper and three passengers of a boat were detained in waters off Kpg Tanjung Aru here at 2.05pm. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of