SJK Hua Kwong praised for having women leaders

Penguang tries his hand at Chinese calligraphy to launch the event.

MARUDI: SJK Hua Kwong in Beluru has been praised for having women in leadership roles.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said it was a testament to ‘women-power’ that both the school head Lai Oi Chin and the parent-teacher association chair Chong Lee Siew are women.

“I will give my help to the school and hope I can assist through my minor rural project (MRP) allocations to solve the problems faced by the school,”

he said during the school’s excellence awards ceremony on Thursday.

The Marudi assemblyman noted that the majority of the Chinese-medium school’s 137 pupils are Iban.

“This shows that we can work together with each race and the very important thing is the spirit of unity among the community,” he said.

He called on parents to prioritise their children’s education to help them succeed.

“Try to go for success in our lives. That is a challenge for us to be independent and try our best to achieve success,” he said.

Penguang also announced an RM5,000 MRP grant for the school’s PTA.