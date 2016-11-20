SUPP to set up Puteri wing after TDC next year

KUCHING: SUPP will set up its Puteri wing after the party’s triennial delegates’ conference (TDC) next year.

Party president Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the proposed wing had to be deliberated during the TDC to get the delegates’ blessings.

He said it was time to have a Puteri wing because the party always seemed to have a hard time identifying potential woman candidates for elections.

“When Puteri is put in place, we will know where to find woman candidates. Otherwise, we cannot find any woman candidate during elections.

“It is very unlikely for us to recommend or nominate a woman candidate who is 70 years and above. We want young blood,” he said at the party’s annual delegates’ conference 2016 here yesterday.

Dr Sim, also Local Government Minister, said the party would also set up branches in state constituencies that SUPP had not set foot on.

He said it would be 82 branches for all 82 state constituencies.

He did not mention how many branches SUPP had as of yesterday.

He said SUPP managed to recover Batu Kawah in the last state election because a PBB sub-division there had helped a lot.

Like MCA and Gerakan in Peninsular Malaysia, SUPP also wanted to be financially independent and this matter would be discussed in the coming TDC.

“SUPP has 109,000 members statewide but only 60,000 of them are paying membership fees. In 2014, we had only 3,000 members who were 30 years old and below. Now, we have 14,000 members.”

He thus suggested that members encourage their children to join the party.

“My son, 18, who is now in university has already joined SUPP.”

He said the party also had over 35,000 Bumiputera members. Given the increasing number of Bumiputera parents sending their children to aided Chinese primary schools, Dr Sim said they should encourage their children to be part of SUPP.

“They can speak and understand Mandarin, so they can join us. This is our future direction.”

He added that SUPP would continue to groom successors, not just from within the party but also to scout for talented individuals from outside the party.

“There are many chances up for grabs but no talented ones are available.”

He also said those who wanted to serve the people should do it sincerely instead of claiming to love the party yet expecting a party position in return.

Dr Sim said like what his ministry had expected of the local councillors, SUPP would also want all its leaders, particularly those at grassroots level, to make their contact numbers known to the general public.

He added that these leaders ought to be ready to offer their services round the clock.